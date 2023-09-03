Media Council delighted with role of community radio’s in a society

Umunthu FM General Manager Edward Kuwacha signing MOU

By Lovemore Khomo

Media Council of Malawi-MCM has expressed gratitude over the vital role the local community radio stations play in a society mainly rural areas.

Board Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi-MCM Wisdom Chimgwede was speaking during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding-MoU with Association of Community Radios in Malawi-ACORA on collaboration work on Friday, 1st September 2023 in Lilongwe.

Chimgwede explained that ACORA has been operating in a loose kind of arrangements and have got so many well wishers to work with, but they have been unskeptical.

“This is why we come in to strengthen their image as they maneuver and collaborate with stakeholders we give them a right to reference Media Council.

As such if stakeholders provide resources for the Association, this shall be channeled through the Council to ensure accountability and responsibility.” explained Chimgwede.

Chimgwede advised community radios to continue doing a good work by simplifying broadcast content to help people understand issues that can be used for different community developmental activities.

“Community radios usually broadcasts sensible content and to their audience and I urge them to continue such work.” said Chimgwede.

MCM Board Chairperson, however expressed the need to professionalize the Malawi media industry so that other countries should learn from it and embrace ethics.

Speaking after signing on behalf of Board Chairperson of ACORA George Jobe, Levi Zeleza Manda expressed pleasure to sign an MoU with Media Council of Malawi as a mother body of all associations in this country.

Manda explained that they will be dutiful and ensure that an MoU benefits both sides.

“We expect to attain experience and enhance professionalism so that community radios get opportunities and recognized to participate on national events presided for example by presidents.” added Manda.