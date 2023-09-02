Chilima says unity is vital for development

By Maston Kaiya and Gift Chiponde

Chimwendo and Chilima at the event

Ntcheu, September 2: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has appealed for unity among tribal ethnic groups in the country as a powerful element in national development

Chilima made the remarks on Saturday, at the 2023 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni ceremony held at Nkolimbo village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine in Ntcheu district.

The vice president emphasised the need for Malawians to live in unity for a better Malawi by getting rid of envy, jealousy, and personal gains, allowing the country to progress through sustainable development.

He said that Maseko Ngoni Chiefs have a responsibility to ensure they address issues of population and climate change management for the betterment and progress in national development.

Minister of Local Government and Unity, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said this year’s Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni has created a diverse platform for unity among the Maseko and the entire nation.

He commended the Maseko Ngonis for supporting government in various developmental projects.

Speaking earlier, Inkosi Yamakosi Gomani V said this year’s ceremony should serve as a wake-up call for the Maseko Ngoni to focus on education, language, and environmental issues related to climate change.

He urged the Maseko Ngoni to be positive pioneers in preserving their mother language and actively raising education standards while becoming good custodians of development in their communities.

Inkosi Gomani commended the 2023 Umhlangano theme ” Unity is Strength” which is one of the pillars of the Maseko Ngoni, hence the annual celebrations.

On education Ngwenyama expressed disappointment on the districts performance on the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) results.

He said education is key to success and urged all relevant stakeholders to find ways of improving education among the Maseko Ngoni in Ntcheu district.