Timo’s distorted folklore: Truth is, Timo is bleeding

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

I should have come earlier, there was an Immigration Task to be completed, well, the Burundi, illegal immigrants, perhaps, my late resurfacing for today, but, get the following:

I joined politics because I wanted to bring change, and, I am glad I have achieved the task I had. (I can tell you that there was no unity in the Alliance, people within the alliance were fighting even in public). Well, I thought he said he delivered, which peace and unity did he bring to Malawians which he failed to bring in the Alliance? Director of HRDC position is bigger position than minister – what a lie. For starters, Timothy Joined HCRR, then headed by his in-law Undule Mwakasungula, groomed to take over and changed it to HRDC later. Was Undule/Timothy bigger than any minister? No. Local Human Rights NGOs are tails of Ministry of Justice, it’s rudeness to call ministerial position smaller than leadership of local NGO, and who in their right senses would drop a bigger position for a smaller position? He said he hates nepotism, I laugh and feel sorry. When he took over HCRR, Timothy recruited Simwaka, Gondwe as top boys to run with the affairs of the organisation. All from North, if this is not nepotism, let us redefine the word. The reason he hit the ground with protests was the marred election of 2019. Well, didn’t he start his protests as early as 2017? What election was happening in 2017? So when he was appointed as a minister in 2020, didn’t he witness the chewing of 6.2 billion COVID funds under the office of the President? Did he say a word as CFT Commander? he didn’t, table manners. Well, how about when Khombe made us lose K750 million for fertilizer, did he say a word? No, he was waiting after being fired. Hypocrite. I am afraid, I heard, he is writing a book about the economy. Maize prices have not risen because of COVID or war in Ukraine or cyclone. It has risen because last year MCP, instead of buying fertilizer and giving to people, they were busy stealing the very money meant for fertilizer, a lot grew without Fertilizer, actually, many, until now, paid K30,000.00 for fertilizer they never received and Timo, was in the AIP committee when all this was happening. And failure to utilise the abundance of youthful labour to grow irrigated maize using solar pumps to bridge the shortage, our maize price is the highest in Southern Africa region, whats global here? That he is much comfortable there, and why is he calling Onjezani, Idriss to join him? I thought he returned to his BIGGER ROLE? Truth is, Timo is bleeding, he used youths’ trust for his belly, I feel sorry for Onjezani and Idriss, with Timo, you will just bruise yourself. The only movement you can join is UTM, it has an impact and you can grow.

I just wanted to show you how selfish and useless this man is. He just hated DPP, he just hated lomwes, he had no stable philosophy to pursue except his belly philosophy, and like the pastor, it irritated him not because corruption, nepotism, theft was wrong, rather, they were not the beneficiaries. Its arrogance of highest order to say we are better than we were under DPP. Anthu akufatu kunjaku.