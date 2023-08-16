Usi demand dismissal of corrupt forestry department officers

Usi: “The only way to sanitize the Department is to dismiss these individuals”

By Lovemore Khomo

As part of intensifying the fight against deforestation of forest reserves in the country, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Micheal Usi has warned that any forestry officer implicated in criminal activities will be dismissed from work.

Delivering a ministerial statement in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Usi told Members of Parliament that there are a number of forest department officials on both administrative and operations who have been involved in corrupt practices that results into massive cutting down of trees for basic use like charcoal and timber.

“We have two contradicting reports at Ministry of Natural Resources, which brings many questions that can’t be answered on what, who, why and how it happened.” said Usi.

The Natural Resources Minister explained that among number of factors that cause deforestation forestry staff is one of it, since a report from the director of Forestry reveals that some of the officers are involved in practices leading to loss of forests.

He said some implicated officers have been arrested because they have been coordinating this malpractice from within the system.

“The only way to sanitize the Department is to dismiss these individuals because they are not actually doing what they are supposed to do by betraying the trust. When we ask them to go and protect the forest, what they do is to betray the very same trust.” Announced Usi

“So, I do have people in the Ministry who are not supporting government to protect our forest. As a matter of fact, there they are the ones coordinating and it’s not just coming from the blues, it’s a fact,” he added.

Though the minister did not mention names of the officers involved, but he emphasised that these individuals exists within the departments and some have been arrested and other cases being investigated.

He then called for concerted efforts in order to deal with deforestation and depletion of forest cover as a way to avoid climate change catastrophe.