OOPS! Street Kids Have Overpowered Security Men

By Donnie Kamba, Concerned Citizen

Some of the street connected children-Photo Credit: Social Media

Should we assume that the famous kids of “a ghee tibhebhetsenitu” and “mkulu wathu aphwanu amwe madzitu” (street connected children) have overpowered our security men and the entire system?

Are they failing to curb the robbery acts of street kids in town who are wreaking havoc? What’s the relevance of our reformatory centers though? [If there’s really reformation in these centers]

Seems the situation is getting out of hand every day. Not to mention that even at daylight people are getting robbed of their hard earned cash in town-with people and our “men in uniform” passing by the scene of robbery, and the situation seems to escalate more than before in Blantyre town and Limbe.

On a sad note, some have even started entering ShopRite premises; I saw a number of them at Chichiri ShopRite just this Sunday asking people for Kwachas (Cash). I understand we’re dealing with a social issue here as a country.

However, I feel like if we don’t work on our approach to issues by being “proactive” instead of being “reactive”, a lot of issues here in Malawi will continue being rooted with firm compactions; hard to uproot as time goes.

Why should we always wait to see blood before we react or take necessary measures?

I remember reading one of the posts few months ago, almost 60%-70% of the people who commented on that post have been/were attacked by the street kids and most of them are harboring post-traumatic stress of a certain measure – ambiri are even afraid kulowa m’town during the week and on weekends.

It seems like it’s a real issue which requires real measures to deal with it; but maybe it has not being given a proper attention, maybe we have not tried as much as we should.