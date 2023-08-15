spot_img
Mutharika cheers former minister Grace Obama Chiumia

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former head of state who is also president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Arthur Peter Mutharika alongside his wife, Gertrude today Tuesday (15-08-2023) visited the former Homeland Security minister, Grace Obama Chiumia at her residence in the city of Mzuzu .

Chiumia has been unwell for some time now prompting the former Malawi leader to pay her a visit at her residence at Area-4 in the City.

Apart from visiting Chiumia Mutharika has been having a series of meetings with some DPP officials in the Northern region at the Grand Palace Hotel where he is residing since his arrival on a trip primarily meant to attend the burial ceremony of his finance minister, Goodall Edward Gondwe at Enukweni in Mzimba district.

Among some prominent officials, Mutharika was accompanied by the party treasurer General, Jappie Mhango and the regional governor for the north, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

