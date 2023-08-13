spot_img
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Airtel Malawi injects over K20 million into golf tournament

By Malawi Voice

By Mayamiko Phiri

Airtel Malawi pumped in over MK 20 million into a golf tournament which took place at Blantyre sports club golf course.

The tournament started on Friday, 11th August and come to an end on Friday, 12th August and attracted over 155 top golfers.

In the men’s category David Nyirenda came 1st with net of 60, whereby Fukani Gani was on second position with net of 70 counted in and John Gift Mwakhwawa was on 3rd position with net of 70 counted out.

In the ladies category Khungukile Madise scooped 1st position with net of 74 whereby Roza Mbilizi was on a second position with net of 75.

And in seniors category Willet Kalonga was on a 1st position and Justice John Katsala was on 2nd position.

Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto stated that they thought it wise to organize the golf tournament in Blantyre as the firm launches Airtel business and Airtel money solutions respectively.

Whereby through Airtel business solutions cooperate customers can connect internet from one place to another.

And through Airtel money solutions, money can be collected from many customers or agents to one account.

” As Airtel Malawi we are very committed to develop sports in the country as we also sponsors Airtel top 8 football competition and golf is one of the sport which we have a passion for,” said Kamoto during prize presentation ceremony on Saturday evening.

In his remarks, Blantyre sports club golf captain Honest Chirwa applauded Airtel Malawi for coming up with the tournament.

The winners went home with various prizes such as shopping vouchers, golf bags and trolleys.

 

