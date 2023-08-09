spot_img
Goodall Gondwe died while talking about need for unity in DPP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, who was also Vice President (North) for the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has died.

He passed on Tuesday evening in Lilongwe, according to DPP Treasurer General and Rumphi North Legislator Jappie Mhango.

While details remain sketchy, Mhango has told us this morning that Gondwe had a fruitful discussion with DPP members at his residence in Lilongwe, until around 8pm on Tuesday.

“He called us to talk about unity in the party and the direction that we need to take. I left around 8pm. However, I was called late in the evening around 10pm that he was not feeling well.

“We took him to Adventist Hospital, where doctors told us that he was already dead when he got there. We have lost a pillar and I am, speechless. He was a father to me,” said Mhango.

- Advertisement -

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

