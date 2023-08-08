MultiChoice withdraws DStv services in Malawi

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V has withdrawn its DStv services from Malawi with immediate effect.

The company says this follows an injunction issued by the High Court in Lilongwe in a matter between MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), prohibiting an adjustment to the DStv tariffs.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over nine countries of this area and Showmax service.