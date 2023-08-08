spot_img
spot_img
23.2 C
New York
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

MultiChoice withdraws DStv services in Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V has withdrawn its DStv services from Malawi with immediate effect.

The company says this follows an injunction issued by the High Court in Lilongwe in a matter between MultiChoice Malawi (MCM) and the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra), prohibiting an adjustment to the DStv tariffs.

MultiChoice is a South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa and GOtv, a minor service operating in over nine countries of this area and Showmax service.

Previous article
Royal Medical Center hails public support
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc