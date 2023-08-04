ROAD TO 2025:Khumbo Kachali declares interest to contest for presidency

Former vice president Khumbo Kachali, who is also Freedom Party President, has said he is consulting before he declares his interest in contesting for presidency during the 2025 elections.

Kachali says despite his party members pushing him to be on the ballot, he feels people on the ground would be better placed to decide for him.

He was speaking at his residence at Chimaliro in Mzuzu where he met his party supporters from various townships in Mzuzu city.

He then asked Freedom Party members to be united if the party is to be strong at grassroots.