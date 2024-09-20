Chimbota Secondary School Re-opens After Prolonged Closure

Chimbota Community Development Organization has announced the successful reopening of its secondary school, previously shut down by the Ministry of Education in October last year due to ownership disputes.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Chimbota Private Secondary School opened successfully on Monday,” said Co-Director Kevin Troughton.

“We’re still registering students, and we invite those seeking a school to contact us.”

Troughton assured parents that all issues leading to the closure have been addressed, encouraging enrollments.

Chimbota Private Secondary School offers a conducive learning environment, boasting well-qualified and experienced teachers, a well-furnished library with extensive resources, and a fully-equipped science laboratory.

The school also provides good boarding facilities, ensuring students’ comfort and well-being.

Located in a quiet and serene environment, ideal for learning, the school is situated 5 km from Nkhata Bay town.

Fees range from k50,000 per term for day students to k90,000 per term for girls’ boarding and k300,000 per term for self-boarding with food. Registration fees are k3,000.

Interested parents and guardians can contact the school through phone +265 (0) 881 04 23 45), email chimbotaschool@gmail.com.