spot_img
spot_img
30.8 C
New York
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Prince Luv values collaborating with Malawian artists

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
PRINCE LUV: Our two nations have many commonalities, including our languages

Prince Luv, a Zambian musician who was recently in Malawi for the Mingoli Music Bash, has enjoyed working with Malawian musicians and advocates for a more coordinated strategy to promote the music industries of the two nations.

According to a post Prince made on his Facebook, Malawi and Zambia may cooperate to compete with other music marketplaces in Africa.

“It is crucial for our two countries to come together and develop an industry that can compete with the Swahili, Nigerian, South African, and all other markets,” he added. “Our two nations have many commonalities, including our languages.

Also alluded to was the fact that ELI Njuchi, Driemo, Pop Young, and Kell Kay are all Malawian musicians with whom he has already worked, as well as the fact that all of the production work is being done by Malawian producers like Dj Sley, Nyanda Madeit, and Taktic.

At the Mingoli Music Bash, Prince Luv performed his hit song Marry Me, which also featured Eli Njuchi.

Previous article
Nankhumwa leads DPP in mourning late Professor Ng’ong’ola…remembered as stalwart of academia, family
Next article
Chakwera calls upon African leaders to invest in youth development
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc