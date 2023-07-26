Prince Luv values collaborating with Malawian artists

PRINCE LUV: Our two nations have many commonalities, including our languages

Prince Luv, a Zambian musician who was recently in Malawi for the Mingoli Music Bash, has enjoyed working with Malawian musicians and advocates for a more coordinated strategy to promote the music industries of the two nations.

According to a post Prince made on his Facebook, Malawi and Zambia may cooperate to compete with other music marketplaces in Africa.

“It is crucial for our two countries to come together and develop an industry that can compete with the Swahili, Nigerian, South African, and all other markets,” he added. “Our two nations have many commonalities, including our languages.

Also alluded to was the fact that ELI Njuchi, Driemo, Pop Young, and Kell Kay are all Malawian musicians with whom he has already worked, as well as the fact that all of the production work is being done by Malawian producers like Dj Sley, Nyanda Madeit, and Taktic.

At the Mingoli Music Bash, Prince Luv performed his hit song Marry Me, which also featured Eli Njuchi.