Nankhumwa leads DPP in mourning late Professor Ng’ong’ola…remembered as stalwart of academia, family

IGWEEE!

Leader of opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa has described late Professor Davies Ng’ong’ola as a “temple of love and oasis of wisdom”.

Nankhumwa was speaking today at Bunda in Lilongwe where he joined thousands of mourners who came to pay their last respects late professor who until his death was the Professor of Agricultural Economics at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture & Natural Resources (LUANAR).

In his speech, Nankhumwa described the late as a man of love and compassion to his country for he devoted his entire life to serve Malawians in the public sector.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and you Honourable Dr Dalitso Kabambe on the passing of Professor Ng’ongola who was regarded as the oasis in this family. The love and resilience he had shown as he continued to support the family and the academia fraternity is truly admirable. His kindness and thoughtfulness toward the development of this country and others are an inspiration to all of us including students at the college,” Nankhumwa said who is also DPP Vice President for the Southern Region.

KN and DK captured at the event

On party politics, Nankhumwa has urged the party followers to love one another since their leaders always work together in promoting the party.

“Kaya mukuti team KN, team DK, team Msaka, team Mwanamveka, and pompano kwabukanso galu lina akuti team ayimanso kaye ndiye litinso kaya,drawing laughter from the mourners after mentioning ayimanso team, we are all one people with one goal to redeem Malawi from the pangs of poverty that Chakwera has unleashed on poor Malawians, said Nankhumwa.

In his eulogy, Dr Kabambe hailed Nankhumwa for sparing his parliamentary time to be with them during this trying moments.

Various people from different background including academia, religious and political spheres attended the send off.