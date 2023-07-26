spot_img
Nyau King Tay Grin hails Dr Triephornia Thompson Mpinganjira, Diplomats Car Hire for car donation

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s multiple awards winning artist, Tay Grin has saluted business tycoon Triephornia Thompson Mpinganjira and Diplomats Car Hire for gifting him a brand new Nissan Patrol V 8 vehicle.

Posting on his official facebook page, the hip-hop superstar Tay Grin born as Limbani Kalilani commended Triephornia Thompson Mpinganjira and Diplomats Car Hire for celebrating him while still ‘breathing’.

“Much respect to Dr. Triephornia Thompson Mpinganjira and Diplomats Car Hire for setting new standards in celebrating legends while they still walk this earth,” posted Grin popularly known as Nyau King.

Grin has been given the gift for his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry as well as his relentless efforts fighting violence against people with albinism in Malawi.

