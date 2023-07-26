Malawi has no maize to feed her people-Ministry of Agriculture sounds SOS

The Ministry of Agriculture has issued a special clearance for maize importation following the looming hunger that is about to strike millions of Malawians this year regardless of billions of kwacha invested in Affordable Farm Input Program (AIP).

According to the circular from the Ministry dated July , 2023 with reference number HTA/ 700, and signed by the Principal Secretary, Christina Zakeyu, says that the Ministry has released the import procedure for maize in the country with an aim to support food security.

“In this regard, I would like to request the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to facilitate clearance for maize importation with no requirement for an import licensce from the Ministry. However, importers will be required to follow sanitary requirements on importation,” reads the statement in part.

Last week, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa had asked government to stock ADMARC depots with maize cushion Malawians from the exorbitant “black market” prices that most of them can not afford to buy as princes have gone up to K50,000 per bag in most parts of the country.