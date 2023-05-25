Zambia beat Barcelona 3-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka

Collins Mbesuma, James Chamanga and Clifford Mulenga scored a goal apiece for Chipolopolo Legends in their 3-0 win over the Ronaldinho-led Barcelona Legends at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Barcelona Legends started with their usual passing game, decorated by neat footwork but it was Zambia that delivered the first goal threat.

In the 2nd minute, Felix Katongo hit the upright with Collins Mbesuma failing to finish off the rebound by hitting the ball straight into the Barcelona keeper.

In the 6th minute, Mbesuma was more clinical this time around, rolling back the years from long range, beating two defenders and shooting on sight to hand Zambia the lead.

Barcelona, who did not have speed in their legs, resorted to an interchange of passes, trying to unlock the Zambia defense.

In the 11th minute, Giovanni forced a save out of Kennedy Mweene in Barcelona’s biggest threat of the match.

8 minutes later, Zambia’s celebrations were cut short after Felix Katongo’s goal was ruled out after the former Green Buffaloes player was judged to have handled the ball before putting it in the net.

Mweene was not to be beaten, in the 41st minute he saved a close range header from Patrick Kliuvet who connected a Ronaldinho cross.

On the stroke of the second half, Kalusha was introduced in place of Rainford Kalaba much to the delight of the packed National Heroes Stadium.

Zambia continued to force things in the second half and it was not before long they were repaid with a second goal to put the game beyond reach.

Chamanga put the game to bed in the 66th minute when he shot from the goalmouth arc after receiving a pass from Clifford Mulenga.

Ronaldinho may not have played to his former best but had a highlight of the game when he twisted and turned Jonas Sakuwaha, sending the former striker to the floor.

Six minutes from full time, Kalusha set up Mulenga who slotted with ease to score Zambia’s third.-(Source: Mwebantu)