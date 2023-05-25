AFRICA DAY: Warm Heart Herbs urges Malawians embrace Tseketseke, Gondolosi

Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs’, Warm Heart Herbs, has urged Malawians to embrace African Herbs such as Chiswa B, Tseketseke, Gondolosi among others.

Joseph Kunjirima, Warm Heart Herbs Executive Director, made the call on Thursday as Malawi joins Africa and some parts of the world in celebrating African Day.

“Time has come for Malawians and all Africans to start embracing local herbs.” said Kunjirima, adding local herbs have the potential to heal sicknesses.

Warm Heart Herbs produces and sells herbs which helps to increase libido in both men and women; and also cures a good number of sicknesses.

According to Kunjirima, Warm Heart products include; Chipika, Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Nthubulo and Gondolosi among others.

To order herbs from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp company’s Director Joseph on +265881721040 .

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

The Day is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.