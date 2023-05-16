spot_img
National

GOSHEN FARMS SET TO PRODUCE 10 000 METRIC TONNES THIS YEAR

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Goshen Farm, which is part of Goshen City, says it is set to produce over 10 000 metric tonnes of maize at one of its farm in Mchinji.

Goshen City spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, in a statement released today, said Goshen Farm aims to grow more maize after the harvest through irrigation.

“Our model is to build a City with an ecosystem that will coherently support each other. We believe through this we will create more jobs and support the country’s economy,” he said.

Nyondo added that developments at Goshen Farm only underline what they had earlier said that Goshen City is currently open for business.

The first phase of Goshen City as a destination in Mangochi is slated to open in December.

