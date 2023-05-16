GivingTuesday Malawi Network to Hold Inaugural Meeting

Lilongwe, Malawi – GivingTuesday Malawi, a movement that celebrates and encourages generosity and giving, is excited to announce its first meeting scheduled from May 20th to 24th.

The meeting will gather 23 organizations, including 15 Civil Society Organizations and 8 Media organizations, from across Malawi.

This meeting marks a significant milestone for the GivingTuesday Malawi movement as it unites various stakeholders under one umbrella.

Charles Sineta, the GivingTuesday Malawi Global Leader, emphasized that the movement’s success relies on the collaboration of people, companies, organizations, foundations, and governments, all working towards the common goal of promoting generosity.

Sineta summarized the movement’s ethos as “It is not about how much we have to share, rather how much we care to share,” while aligning with the global movement’s philosophy of “Every act of generosity counts.”

“We are seeking collaboration with foundations, the government, Civil Society Organizations, companies, individuals, political leaders, local chiefs, people in the entertainment sector, secondary schools, universities, offices, and other sectors to ensure that generosity permeates society,” stated Sineta.

During the meeting, network members will be introduced to the movement, unveiling their roles and highlighting the significance of each organization and media agency. Representatives from GivingTuesday Global and Africa Hub will also be present to extend a warm welcome to the Malawi team and provide guidance on implementing the GivingTuesday Malawi generosity agenda.

The establishment of the network is crucial for Malawi as it aims to bring generosity to grassroots communities. Involving diverse stakeholders enhances the movement’s feasibility. The members of the Malawi GivingTuesday movement span all corners of the country, enabling widespread impact.

The initial layer of partner and network members will be followed by a second layer of partners, including companies, individuals, entrepreneurs, influential local leaders, and a third layer consisting of primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities, and more.