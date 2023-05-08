KALIATI TO GRACE UNIMA FINALE DINNER

The former Minister of Gender, Patricia Kaliati, is expected to grace the University of Malawi (UNIMA) Finale dinner slated for 28th May 2023 at Amaryllis hotel in Blantyre.

The Public Relations Officer for the organizing committee, Rebbeca Itai,said preparations for the UNIMA Finale dinner are going on very well, with fundraising activities underway to support the event.

Speaking about the importance of attending the dinner, Itai said it is an opportunity for the fourth-year students to meet potential employers from the corporate world and understand how their acquired skills can be applied to meet the demands of society.

“Attending the Dinner will help students understand the correlation of the skills they have acquired and how they can apply them to meet the demands of the society,” said Itai

Other notable individuals expected to attend the event include Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira and Pemphero Mphande. Saint will spice up the event with music and Joy Nathu will be the Host.