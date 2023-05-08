spot_img
DPP only remaining with a day to reinstate its fired northern region members or face a challenge in court

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party is only remaining with a day to reinstate its fired northern region members on their positions or face a challenge in court.

The three are Ackim Mwanza former governor, Kelvin Chirambo former director of youth, and Joyce Chirambo, director of women for the region.

In an interview with MIJ Online, George Kadzipatike a lawyer from Jivason and Company which is representing the three says the party failed to respect its constitution when it fired the three hence the demand.

According to Kadzipatike, they will seek court intervention if the party fails to reinstate the three by Tuesday this week.

“The decision to replace Mwaza with Mzomera Ngwira as a Regional governor for the north, and the decisions of dismissing Chirambo and Chikukula are decisions which are not just unfair, unreasonable, and violation of natural justice but also create a bad impression that the DPP is a lawless party,” added Kadzipatike.

Meanwhile, our efforts to talk to Shadreck Namalomba –spokesperson for the party have proven futile.




