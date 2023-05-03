What a Waste of Time and Resources

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR

In an event where Malawi is on its economic death bed, on meltdown, in an event that we expected high level savings from government side to minimize spending, Malawi Govt is on it again, spending 6 Days away in a function that only could have costed us a single Day (some 3hours)

According to UK Government program for Coronation of King Charles, the program will be on 6th May Saturday and arriving a day before and leaving same day to attend the problems poor Malawian are facing could be ideal

But in Malawi, paja ndikuphwando, tufuna tikaphike Thobwa, we are leaving for the function three days before,, and we will also depart three days after pheeee kukatafuna misonkho ya Amalawi.

Thus, the President and his delegation will be in the UK for a Total of 6 days while we have no fuel, no maize, no Forex, no direction, perhaps no leadership.

As it stands, A Bridge in Mbayani, M1 Road which was washed away 2 months ago due to Cyclone Freddy has never been seen by Govt,, to them the Road is 100% functional.. M1 ROAD

Kodi ndizoona kuti pomwe pali Malawi padzana paja panali Manda ndipo tikapuma kumwamba??