What a Waste of Time and Resources

BY BASHIR AL BASHIR
In an event where Malawi is on its economic death bed, on meltdown, in an event that we expected high level savings from government side to minimize spending, Malawi Govt is on it again, spending 6 Days away in a function that only could have costed us a single Day (some 3hours)
According to UK Government program for Coronation of King Charles, the program will be on 6th May Saturday and arriving a day before and leaving same day to attend the problems poor Malawian are facing could be ideal
But in Malawi, paja ndikuphwando, tufuna tikaphike Thobwa, we are leaving for the function three days before,, and we will also depart three days after pheeee kukatafuna misonkho ya Amalawi.
Thus, the President and his delegation will be in the UK for a Total of 6 days while we have no fuel, no maize, no Forex, no direction, perhaps no leadership.
As it stands, A Bridge in Mbayani, M1 Road which was washed away 2 months ago due to Cyclone Freddy has never been seen by Govt,, to them the Road is 100% functional.. M1 ROAD
Kodi ndizoona kuti pomwe pali Malawi padzana paja panali Manda ndipo tikapuma kumwamba??
Chakwera is the most inept man in the world to be President.He is a reckless and clueless President of Malawi. What he knows is travelling allover the world while his country is failing in all spheres of life .At the moment Malawi has no fuel due to lack of dollars and yet Chakwera is flying out to London today.
Malawians are fools themselves they should mobilse and get rid of him before its too late.
But Malawi has a disorganised opposition led by another clueless Mutharika a very old and frail man who still thinks he can become President again at age 85 years. He is a joke.