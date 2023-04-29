Prime Insurance to offer free defensive driving courses to minibus drivers

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, April 28: Prime Insurance Company Limited has committed to providing free defensive driving courses to drivers of Central Region Minibus Owners Association Members (MOAM).

Chief Executive Officer for Prime Insurance Company Limited, Owen Chihana, made the commitment Friday at Lilongwe Minibus Terminal during the launch of the working partnership between Prime Insurance Company Limited and Central Region MOAM.

Chihana said the provision of the defensive driving courses to drivers would help reduce increased road accidents among the MOAM members, hence leading to reduced premium paid by MOAM members.

Secretary for Central Region MOAM, Mayamiko Kamwendo, noted that the partnership would enhance working relationship and create awareness among the membership to value insuring their vehicles.

Kamwendo expressed happiness that Prime Insurance has installed insuring equipment in their MOAM offices where MOAM members will easily access the insurance products.