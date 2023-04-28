Holy Nation Church clocks one year: Apostle Ziba invited for launch in RSA

The South Africa based Holy Nation Church has survived prophesies of doom to close a year in service. This is against prophesies issued by some quarters that the Pastor Khumbo Joram led institution would not last for months.

The Holy Nation Church opened its doors in May last year.

The Church’s official launch has since been planned for 5th to 7th May and will be presided over by Apostle Joseph Ziba.

Speaking to our Reporter,the church’ founder Pastor Joram said the launching of the church will be one of the best events in South Africa.

“We have managed to plan for everything and we have indeed confirmed to all our guests and visitors, including our Father Apostle Ziba has confirmed to preside over the launch of the church.

“As of today all our branches outside RSA, representatives are coming to join the launching, and this is a game changer three days of service full of word of God.

“It has not been an easy road since we established this church, there has been alot of attacks were coming physically, but we managed to survive.

“What God has started, he does not need a man to finish it, He finishes himself because he is the finisher himself” says the man of God.

“We were given a prophesy from other men of God that this church will not even survive to 90 days, but we have seen God taking us to 365 days, we started with few people but now the chuch has grown more than what we all expected, and this is God’s poject ,no one can stop it at all,” said Pastor Joram.

One of the church’s affiliate pastors from Malawi described Pastor Khumbo Joram as a strong generals of the word.

“If he was like other pastors, he could have not been in RSA with the church, he has been attacked a lot, some pastors cursed him, recently he was attacked at his business place, he lost everything, just a week later the church’s Quantam Bus was hijacked and left the driver with injuries, a lot has happened but he never gave up,”

The Holy Nation Church is grounded on preaching and teaching the word of God. They have not settled in prophesies a development that has made the church unique in a number of aspects against its modern days’ contemporaries