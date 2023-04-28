Women are the architect of socioeconomic development when empowered-Gladys Ganda says

GANDA: Everyone has an enormous responsibility of making sure that women have better representation in the the halls of power

Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson of Parliament Gladys Ganda says various stakeholders must come together to amplify the voice of girls, women and vulnerable as step toward increasing the participation of women and girls in governance spaces.

She was speaking today in Lilongwe during National on Advancing Feminist Economic Alternative in the Global South organized by ActionAid in partnership with Feminist Macro- Economic Alliance(FEAM) partners including the Young Urban Women and Women’s Rights Organization.

In her remarks Ganda says while some milestones for women and girls rights have been attained there are still “bending roads” ahead that need to be cleared.

Ganda an experienced banker herself after working in the banking sector for many years before joining politics said when women are empowered, they become building blocks of society .

The meeting in progress

“Everyone has an enormous responsibility of making sure that women have better representation in the the halls of power and that the society must stop lowering women’s dignity,” said Ganda who is Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Constituency.

Ganda said “honouring women” must be dream of every person or agency in the country.

She has therefore urged the girls and women to continue networking so that they learn and earn skills from various sectors as a step of attaining power in the society and spaces of authority.

She further urged them to start engaging parliamentary committees like the Budget and Finance on issues of debt, tax and economic policies so that they understand government programs in details.

Malawian women face numerous social and cultural barriers that stops them from attaining economic, social, and political spaces. Another impediment is the high levels of illiteracy which also undermine their ability to develop skills and access opportunities that would allow them to meaningfully engage in decision-making at all levels in society.