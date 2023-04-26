Miss, Mrs Culture event: Sunbird Tourism partners with Lush Africa

By Lovemore Khomo

In order to promote Malawian Culture both in the country and abroad, Sunbird Tourism, Hotels and Resorts has on Tuesday signed partnership with Lush Africa in preparation for Miss and Mrs Culture event to be held on 4th August, 2023 at Capital Hotel, Lilongwe.

Speaking during press briefing in Lilongwe, Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution at Sunbird Temwa Kanjadza said the partnership is one way to promote Malawian culture hence the need to support this initiative.

Kanjadza explained that Sunbird as a hospitality entity consider culture as one of the most important component of tourism since hotel business also sell experiences in form of culture and leisure for tourists coming into the country.

“It is wonderful to tell what culture is in Malawi through beauty pegeant events like Miss and Mrs Culture Malawi. We believe these kind of events give our guests and customers something to do when they come to our hotels.” Kanjadza said

She added that as a hospitality entity they have agreed to offer and hosts beautiful ladies for excursion at both Sunbird Nkopola and Capital Hotels and provide them with all aspects of hospitality.

Founder of Miss Culture Global and Lush Africa Foundation Lorraine Kljajic said they are spearheading this initiative because of the feel that women are custodians of culture in a society.

She explained that Mrs Culture Malawi is the first pegeant to happen in Malawi which targets married women, divorcee and lonely mothers with the goal to empower them in their social and economic lives.

On Miss Culture she said her organisation has partnered with Exploits University to be providing scholarships in a long term to final contestants.

“For Mrs Culture we have Innobuld who have come forward to cement for the empowerment program that we have. We want women look and contribute in a bigger way in the economy by owning assets like land.” explained Lorraine.

“We expect that Miss Culture Malawi shall learn more things from Mrs Culture as these are mature women of respects in a society.” She added

It is expected that there shall be 10 Mrs Culture Malawi and 5 Miss Culture finalists during the event.