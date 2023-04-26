Goshen City to launch various Goshen Products on Saturday in Mzuzu

By Lovemore Khomo

Goshen City, one of the companies at the Tourism Expo currently underway in Lilongwe will on Saturday launch its various products in the city of Mzuzu.

The products include Goshen Cola, Goshen Satellite, Goshen perfume, Goshen Farms and the two technologies namely The Jesus Nation app and Major 1 Chat.

In a statement, President and Chairperson of Goshen City Dr. Shepherd Bushiri explained that the launch of these products is confirmation that Goshen City is officially open for business.

“We have a big maize farm in Mchinji which has its first harvest in two months. We have the perfume, we have the cola, we have an energy drink, we have a Satellite with special and affordable decoders, and we have the technologies,” said Dr Shepherd Bushiri, president and chairperson of Goshen City.

Dr. Bushiri added,”As a customer-based company, the launch symbolizes our official unveiling to the market and partners that we are now open.”

According to Dr Bushiri, different people from different parts of the world have already confirmed attending the launch. He has since called on Malawians to be part of the launch, adding that after the Mzuzu launch successive ones will also be held in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

However, president and chairperson of Goshen City emphasized that the City as a destination in Monkey Bay, Mangochi, will open its first phase in December this year, with the second phase slated for December next year.