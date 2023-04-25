Concerned Citizens Against Relocation of Refugees to Dzaleka Camp

A fresh call has gone to authorities in Malawi to suspend on the going exercise of relocating refugees from rural and urban centres across the country to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

One of the leaders for the Concerned Citizens, Victor Nyanyaliwa made the call at a press briefing held recently in Blantyre.

According to Nyanyaliwa, the exercise will only make the lives of refugees miserable as the conditions in the camps are not favorable.

He suggested that before proceeding with the exercise the government should see to it that rights of the refugees such as right to health care, economic activities and education are not violated.

However, Minister of Homeland Ken Zikhale Ng’oma told the media recently that the government will continue with the exercise.

He said most refugees are not ‘genuine refugees’ as they travelled from their countries to become ‘economic refugees’ here by operating businesses in different communities.

Dzaleka Camp accommodates nearly 50,000 people from the recommended 12,000 refugees according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The government set between April 1 and 15 this year as days when refugees would have to return to Dzaleka, their official home in the country.