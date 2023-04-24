Sparc Systems donates MK 3 Million towards Girls in ICT Day

By Ireen Kayira, Contributor

Sparc Systems, a leading Information Communication Technology (ICT) solutions provider, has donated MK 3 million towards this year’s International Girls in ICT Day, scheduled for April 27th in Blantyre.

The gesture is aimed at addressing gender disparities in the digital innovation sector and encouraging more girls to participate in and contribute to the digital economy.

Technical Sales Manager for Sparc Systems, Esnor Ward expressed the company’s commitment to bridging the gap in enterprise ICT skills in Africa

“We noticed that there were less skills in the enterprise space in Africa and companies relied on support from engineers from other countries.

One of our goals is to encourage the country to utilise local tech skills and have engineers locally to respond to business needs in the shortest time possible,” said Ward.

She said as part of their efforts to bridge the gender gap in the technical field, Sparc Systems has been running free training programs dubbed “Girls in ICT” over the past years. The recent donation of K3 million is a testament to the company’s resolve to support the girl child and motivate them to venture into ICT.

The vision 2063 talks of the digital economy as one of the critical pillars. You cannot talk about the vision 2063 agenda without putting the girl child in the forefront,”

Ward said Sparc Systems recognizes the importance of empowering women in ICT and believes that the participation of girls in the digital economy is crucial for the future of the country and Africa as a whole.

Founder of Her For Tech Horace Chipembere, , expressed gratitude for the monetary assistance from Sparc Systems, stating that it would help in reaching out to more girls and encouraging them to actively participate and contribute to the digital economy.

Her For Tech is a leading organization that promotes the inclusion of women in the technology sector and advocates for gender equality in ICT.

The International Girls in ICT Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and young women in the field of information and communication technology

The day serves as a platform to encourage girls to pursue careers in ICT, challenge gender stereotypes, and promote diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.