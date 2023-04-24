Malawi Queens beat Fiji in a close encounter

By Lovemore Khomo

Malawi National Netball Team, The Queens have won their first 2023 Pacific AusSports Netball series game against Pacific Islanders Fiji, 54 baskets out of 47.

The Malawi Queens won first three quarters of the game 14-12, 13-8, 16-11 and lost last quarter 11-16.

In the third quarter, Malawi was leading by 43 baskets to 31, that was drastically reduced in the final quarter by hardworking Fiji team.

The Malawi Queens is led by Peace Chawinga and some of the notable faces in her squad includes, Jane Chimaliro, Sindi Simtowe, Takondwa Lwazi, Julie Sambo, Grace Mwafulirwa, Thandie Chipeta and Shira Dimba.

Today’s results put much questions on how the Queens have changed on both its players and tactics as in 2018 the Queens had beaten the same team by 78-46 which is wider margin.

The Queens will face Papua New Guinea on Tuesday in a clash to find table leaders. Malawi is in Pool A comprising of Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

Samoa has beaten Papua New Guinea 66 baskets from 48 in an early Monday match.