Malawi Second Lady Mary Chilima graduates with a distinction….Veep Chilima says feat will inspire the girl child

Mary Chilima-Graduated with a distinction

Wife to Vice President Saulos Chilima, Mary, Wednesday graduated from the University of Pretoria in South Africa with her second Masters degree, Master of Philosophy in Business Management: Evidence Based Management with a distinction.

Apart from the accomplishment, Malawi’s Second Lady also received six distinguished awards including the best overall students of over 200 plus graduating students.

The awards include Top MPHIL in Business Management Evidence-Based Management, Mini-Dissertation Evidence-Based Management, Introduction to Evidence-Based Management, Research Design, Thematic Studies Module 3 and Thematic Understanding Module 2.

Mary Chilima is one of the only two students who has earned an automatic entry into a PhD programme at the University.

Reacting to the news, her husband, Vice President Chilima congratulated his wife saying he is ‘proud’ of her achievements.

“I take this moment to congratulate my wife, Mary for attaining her second Master’s Degree – Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Business Management – with distinction from the University of Pretoria. I am further proud of her for receiving five other awards in the program, thereby automatically earning a place in the doctorate program.”

“This is no mean achievement. You are inspiring the Malawian girl child whom we must instill into them the mantra that only the sky’s the limit and that education is the greatest weapon in fighting poverty. Congratulations for the Stellar Performance!” wrote Chilima on his Facebook page.