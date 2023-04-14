Youth advised to bring solutions in business

By Beatrice Ligomeka

Blantyre, April 13, Mana: Marketing Communication Director for Business in detail Magazine Alick Sichali says there is need to enlighten the youth for them to recognise importance of discussing challenges in the business sector and provide solutions to the same.

Sichali remarks comes few days before the business marketing event that the Pan African Business Forum and Business In-detail Magazine have organised scheduled for 27 to 28th April 2023 in Lilongwe.

According to Sichali, the event is aimed at creating a platform which unites entrepreneurs, companies and business moguls so that they should share ideas and come up with solutions on challenges being faced in the business world.

“We believe this will change the country’s economic status as it will be more relevant since most youths lack a platform to interact with entrepreneurs and have the experience. So, this event will help them to gain knowledge of business ideas and networking,” he said.

He added that some of the issues to be discussed at the event include Buy Malawi strategy, investment opportunities in Malawi and business ideas that the youth can adopt.

One of the Guest Speakers who will attend the event Benedicto Bena Nkhoma said youths will benefit more from this event as they will be inspired to think outside the box than relying on graduating and looking for a job.

“The youths should not rely on government but rather learn to stand on their own and have a passion of pushing hard to get what they want,” he added.

He further urged them to attend the event as they will learn how to run successful businesses which will contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The event has attracted speakers like Atupele Muluzi who is the Vice president and head of Africa industries Committee of the PAN African Business Forum, Minister of trade and industry Simplex Chithyola Banda and seasoned Banker and motivational speaker Benedicto Bena Nkhoma.