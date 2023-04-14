spot_img
Malawians assured of minimal load shedding

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Lilongwe April 13, 2023, MANA: Ministry of Energy has assured the general public that the available electricity generation capacity is sufficient to meet the country’s power demand.

Speaking when the Ministry, electricity generation  company (EGENCO) and Electricity Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) faced the members of the press on Thursday at the Central Information Office (COI), the Minister of Energy, Hon. Ibrahim Matola said the resumption of the Kapichira has brought back into service 97.2 Megawatts (MW).

“The energy sector has been working hard to restore power to the country due to damaging effects of extended power outages on the economy. The current power supply capacity has improved considerably with the coming back of three machines at Kapichira.

The generation capacity additions means that the available firm capacity is 355 MW, the available non-firm capacity is 110 MW while the total operating capacity is 383 MW,” said Matola.

Despite assuring  minimal load shedding, the Minister however also said there was  loss of power in Mulanje due to cyclone Freddy.

“It is worth noting that we have lost 3.2 MW from Mulanje Cedar due to cyclone Freddy. We are wishing the Management at the Mulanje Cedar all the best as they are working hard to restore the power plant,” added Matola.

 CEO for ESCOM, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, said despite the fact that ESCOM does not generate power, through regional interconnections by the  end of 2023 , the corporation will add 120 MW.

