Pandemonium in DPP North block: Msonda and others distance themselves from Goodal Gondwe presser

The Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) is facing one of its most litmus tests as the party is about to have a Convention in two months time from today.

Yesterday, three member panel comprising DPP Vice President Goodal Gondwe, DPP Treasurer General Jappie Mhango and Regional Governor Mzomera Ngwira said the North Region has ‘agreed’ to endorse Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as the party’s torch bearer for 2025 tripartite polls because he is a “unifying figure.”

This has not gone down well with some sections of the party comprising Ken Msonda, Weleni Chilenga and others have distanced themselves from the trio who are agitating for Mutharika comeback, describing the move as “desperate attempt to stifle” DPP members a chance to elect a presidential candidate of their choice.

The group however says, it is not against Mutharika standing per se but the manner in which Gondwe and his lieutenants are bulldozing the issue is to “threaten the pillars of democracy” in the party.

“Am very shocked to hear that a respected man in Goodal Gondwe’s caliber can go so low and dance to the tunes of greedy young men who have nothing to offer to the Northern Region even the Nation. This bad legacy for him. And this behavior has to stop to save the party from embarrassment as we go to Convention in July, said Chilenga who is Chitipa South Member of Parliament and also Member of National Governing Council of the Party.

The team argues that the Party in the North has not met to discuss the matter and that whatever was said yesterday at the press briefing must viewed as “cries and mourning of a paper tiger” walking in a waterless land.

In his remarks, Ken Msonda says that Jappie Mhango is the one behind the whole move because he wants to be running mate to Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in 2025 polls.

DPP is scheduled to hold its National Convention in July this year where they are expected to elect a replacement of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who has declared that he will not seek another tern due to age.

So far Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Dalitso Kabame,Joseph Mwanamveka and Paul Gadama are the main contenders who have shown interest to take over from Mutharika.