Airtel launches Malawi’s first E-sim

Malawi Voice ,April 5,Blantyre:One of the telecommunications company in the country -AIRTEL Malawi has launched eSIM (embedded SIM) – a digital SIM that enables customers to access the same functionality as physical SIM card.

Airtel Malawi has become the first telecommunications mobile services provider in the country to launch eSIM.

Instead of a physical and removable SIM, an eSIM is a form of programmable SIM card that is embedded directly into the Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) chip permanently attached to the your phone.

Speaking in Blantyre on Wednesday at Mount Soche Hotel during the launch, Airtel Malawi Managing Director , Charles Kamoto said that Airtel has paved the way to be the first eSIM provider in Malawi.

He claimed that the eSIM technology had become a part of the digital revolution sweeping through the telecoms and smartphones space.

“We have been investing in innovative products and services that fit the daily digital lives of our customers, the launch of the eSIM is a testimony of our commitment to Malawi and how we implement the company’s vision.

“With the introduction of eSIM in the country, Airtel continues to stay ahead as far as innovation is concerned giving Airtel customers convenience, affordability and flexibility while championing technological advancement by creating innovative platforms and opportunities that make life simpler.

“To add on that ,Airtel Malawi ESim will also make Life Simple for customers who are frequent international travelers and must manually switch between SIMs whenever they cross borders. Smartphone users can dial *#06# to check whether their devices support eSIM or not; phones supporting eSIM will show a barcode with ‘EID’ at the beginning of the code on the screen. We are very confident that our existing and new customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers.” He added

Kamoto added that eSIM service is now available on the Airtel network and customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards to eSIM will need to visit any Airtel Shop in the country and be guided to swap their SIM to an eSIM.

“Customers can also add a new number to the eSIM, while continue using the existing physical SIM. And our customers will no longer need to have several phones to accommodate the Sim card and can use up to five numbers with a single phone and this will avoid the unnecessary burden of carrying more than one handset ,” he said

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority-MACRA’ Director General ,Daudi Suleman applauded airtel Malawi for their commitment to digitalisation and the launch of this latest eSIM technology in the country.

He said the service would help to improve telecommunication service in the country and helped customers to use the services of the company without physical SIM.