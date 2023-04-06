MUTHARIKA RESCUES CYCLONE FREDDY SURVIVORS IN THYOLO WITH FOOD ITEMS WORTH K21.8 MILLION

Mutharika and Kabambe captured during the handover ceremony

Former President of Malawi, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has asked for the resumption of the Cement and Malata subsidy program targeting cyclone Freddy survivors to help them rebuild their lives as the southern region is still grappling with it’s effects.

Mutharika was speaking in Thyolo, where he visited cyclone Freddy victims who are camping at Chisoka and Lunchenza Primary schools in the district.

“The Malata and cement subsidy program which was championed under my administration was meant to benefit rural communities who build their houses using mud bricks and common thatching grass instead of iron sheets. These houses can’t withstand natural disasters. Therefore, the MCP government must consider a resumption of the program, targeting cyclone Freddy victims, “said Mutharika.

During the visit, Mutharika made a donation of food items valued at K21.8 million.

Mutharika said the cement and malata subsidy program was developed with an aim of assisting less privileged Malawians to have strong houses that are resilient to natural disaster shocks. Continuation of the programme would ensure that the people are given affordable housing while working on other programs that would help them rebuild their lives.

Mutharika was accompanied by some senior DPP officials, including Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha, National Organising Secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu, former Reserve Bank Governor, who is also a DPP Presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, among others.