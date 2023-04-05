FCB Nyasa Bullets street party set for April 23 in Blantyre. ..Ma Blacks, Gibo Pearson to spice up

Super League defending champions FCB Nyasa Bullets is set to host Street Party in Blantyre on Sunday, April 23.

A poster advertising the party which Malawi Voice has seen says the much touted FCB Nyasa Bullets Street Party will be held at Chilembwe Road which is adjacent to Livingstone Towers in Blantyre.

FCB Nyasa Bullets brand ambassador Eli Njuchi, the Izathera Ma Penalty star Gibo Pearson, Anthony Makondetsa of Mbumba Ya Abraham and reggae king the Black Missionaries will share the stage at the party.



Popular and award winning DJ’s; DJ Genes and DJ Zulu are expected to provide the much needed entertainment to fans at the Street Party.

The FCB Nyasa Bullets Street Party–which is projected to be mother of all street parties in the city-is expected to pull fans from Blantyre and surrounding districts.

The jamboree is being empowered by Entertainers Promotion.