ALL SET: CITY COLLEGE TO COMMENCE 2023 INTAKE ON APRIL 25

City College of Technology, a leader in innovative career and technical education that leads success of all its students in Malawi is pleased to announce the admission of the 2023 intake at Malangalanga Industrial Area in Lilongwe.

The non-residential courses will commence on April 25. Applicants for level 4 require an MSCE or its equivalent and for levels 5 (Diploma) and level 6 (Advance diploma). Previous level certificates will be required.

According to one of the senior officials at the college Tadala Chisamba, the college aims at providing students with hands-on training in specific fields such as manufacturing, construction and information technology.

She said the institution offers certificate, diplomas and advanced diplomas that prepare students for careers in their chosen industries.

“One major advantage of attending City College is the focus on practical training. Students spend a significant amount of time in workshops, gaining real world experience and developing the skills needed to succeed in their fields.

“Another advantage of our college is that is the relatively short amount of time it takes to complete a program certificate and diploma programs can be completed in as little as a few months to a year. This allows students to enter the workforce quickly and start earning a salary.” Said Chisamba.

She added that the college provides quality education and affordable tuition fees comparing with other institutions in the country.

The college offers Technical Programs, Transport and logistics Programs, Development programs and Business programs.

Technical program comprises of Electrical Installation and Electronics, Information Communication Technology, Automobile Mechanics and Plumbing.