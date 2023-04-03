Social Media Influencer Pemphero Mphande, Friends Foundation raise funds for needy students

By Beatrice Ligomeka

Blantyre, April 3, Mana: Pemphero Mphande and Friends Foundation have raised funds amounting to K987, 000 through a book sale fundraising that was aimed at paying school fees for eight needy students.

In an interview with the foundation’s chairperson Pemphero Mphande said the initiative has managed to bail out students from Domasi College of Education, University of Malawi, Mzuzu University, St Louis Montfort Community Day Secondary School, DMI and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

“We receive a lot of messages on our platform from students that are struggling with finances to complete their education so our foundation decided hold a book sale fundraising of our book called What You See At Sunrise with an aim of raising funds to help students that are struggling to pay their school fees in the country,” he said.

He the urged people that owe the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board to pay back their loans so that other needy students can get a chance to get a loan from the board.

“During my university days people were sponsored by the board but now those that benefited are failing to repay their loans which contribute to the board’s failure to sponsor needy students in the country,” he added.

On his part, a student beneficiary Isaac Chiwasa Magombo from Domasi College of Education commended the foundation for the support rendered to him.

“I was at the verge of withdrawing from the college as a result of tuition fees balance but now I will be able to complete my studies all thanks to the foundation that reached out to me,” he said.

Commenting on the development, spokesperson for Ministry of Education Mphatso Nkuonera said that it is a welcome development urging others to emulate such charitable work.

“Such charitable work are important especially now that the education sector has equally been affected by Cyclone Freddy in 10 districts of the southern region, as such I would like to appeal for more partners so that needy learners are assisted,” Nkuonera said.