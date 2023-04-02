Former first lady Gertrude Mutharika urges women to be prayerful

By Victor Gondwe and Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, April 2, Mana: Former First Lady, Madam Gertrude Mutharika has urged women in Mangochi district to be prayerful and take a leading role in assisting victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy who are being sheltered in various camps.

Mutharika made the call on Friday, when she graced this year’s Inter-denominational Women Day of Prayers held at Ndata Church of Christ in the district where over 500 women from various churches attended.

Mutharika said she was happy to be part of the gathering saying it is important for women to gather at one place to pray and discuss matters of national importance.

“It is my plea and encouragement to you my fellow women that we should lead by example in helping and mobilising resources in our respective churches to assist survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy that hit the southern part of Malawi.

“I am happy to grace this important gathering. As you know, as women we face many challenges in our everyday life and it is important for us to be gathering in one place and pray always,” she said.

On her part, Member of Parliament (MP), for Mangochi Central, Victoria Kingstone urged women to continue working together on various development initiatives regardless of their religious affiliations.

She further said women should not just pray but also use the gathering to discuss issues that arise in their communities such as development, health and security and also come up with solutions to the challenges they face in their daily lives.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Mary Agness Nyirenda thanked the former first lady for honouring the women’s invitation saying this shows that she is committed in developing the livelihood of women in the country.

The former First Lady made a cash donation of K150, 000 and Members of Parliament for Mangochi Central and Mangochi East also donated K150, 000 and K100, 000 respectively.

Proceeds realised from the gathering will go towards assisting survivors of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the district who suffered huge setback by among others losing their homes, livestock and other items.

This year’s prayers were done under the theme: “I have heard your faith” whose main reading was taken from Ephesians 1 verse 15-19 to which Mutharika read.