Mzati TV & Radio raises funds…mobilises donations for flood victims

…Pleads for more relief aid

NOBLE CAUSE: Madzi presenting the donation

Mzati Television and Radio station management yesterday donated various humanitarian aid to flood victims who are sheltered at Chitimbe Primary School in the area of Group Village Headman Machande, Traditional Authority Nkanda following severe flooding that has ripped apart several districts in the Southern Region rendering several households homeless.

Chitimbe camp shelters 148 households.

According to Public Relations Officer for the Station, Mercy Madzi, they decided to mobilise relief items as part of social responsibility of paying back to the community which they ( Mzati) regard as the “backbone” of their survival in business.

Some of the donated items

“We (Mzati) are deeply shocked with the effects of the flash floods and windstorms to the concerned families and we send our deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during this tragic moment. We are also extending our best wishes to those injured and hoped for quick restoration,” she said.

Madzi further expressed her concerns on the impact of climate change and other related weather events.

“I’m appealing to the government, volunteers, community based organizations and the international community to redouble efforts to combat the climate crisis which will continue to destabilize our society and economy of our country,” pleaded Madzi.

Some of the beneficiaries

Speaking on behalf of the Nalipiri Eco Resort, Mphatso Phiri said the company decided to donate 500 kilograms of maize flour through Mzati management as part of its social responsibility as most people who deal with their company have been affected with cyclone Freddy.

Some of the donated items were soap, sugar, clothes, blankets among others.

The Director of Disaster has since announced that the death toll cause by the cyclone has reached 676 and that 538 people are still missing.