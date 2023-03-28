Government lauds Limbe Leaf for sports development

Limbe Leaf MD Donal McAlpin presenting a gift to an outstanding netball player

Deputy Director of Sports responsible for capacity building and schools sports in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mary Waya, has commended Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited for its continued support towards sports development in the country.

Waya made the remarks at the Limbe Leaf Trophy Tournament finals held at Area 30 IG ground in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The former Malawi national netball team captain said for the past 39 years, Limbe Leaf has consistently bankrolled the tournaments whose fruits can be spotted through various key stars that have played for the national teams and big clubs locally and internationally.

Mwenyekondo Primary School, Limbe Leaf Trophy Under 15 football champions

“As Government, we keep an eye and follow up on the players that emerge as outstanding. We have the records dating back to 39 years ago and that is why we are able to know that Lucky Malata, Joyce Mvula and others started from this tournament.”

“Apart from the sports aspect, we must commend Limbe Leaf Company for making sure more pupils return to school and not spend time in the tobacco farms with their parents. The tournament brings excitement to the pupils such that they can’t afford to miss classes and training sessions later since they are aware of the gifts that winners get,” said the legendary netballer Waya.

Deputy director of sports in the ministry of youth and sports, Mary Waya (right) presenting trophy to Mwenyekondo captain

Limbe Leaf corporate affairs manager Leah Hez said the company is committed to ensuring sports development in the country.

“We will continue to invest more resources in the tournament to develop sports at grassroots level just as we have done for the past 39 years,” she said.

The tournament was suspended in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Hez said the company still channeled resources meant for the competition to other school development projects like construction of school blocks and others.

John Lee Primary School, Limbe Leaf Under 15 netball champions pose for a photo

During this year’s finals, Mwenyekondo Primary School emerged champions in the football Under 15 after defeating Njewa Primary School 3-1, while John Lee Primary School were crowned netball queens after beating Balang’ombe 21-19 in the Under -15 netball category.

In the Under 12 categories, Chatsala came from behind to defeat M’bang’ombe 2-1 and were declared football champions, whereas Tsabango beat Balang’ombe 17-9 in netball.