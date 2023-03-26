DPP MP Ganda lauds government, volunteers for humanitarian aid to flood victims

Ganda addressing flood survivors in her constituency on Saturday

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje has hailed the humanitarian assistance the government, international community, volunteers, individuals, private sector among others are providing to the victims of floods that has affected thousands of people who are now sheltered in schools and churches in her constituency.

Governments of Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and others have so far loaded tons of relief items including food, tents, boats, military helicopters, medicines boats among others to the flood – ravaged districts.

Speaking on Saturday, March 25 at one of the camps in her constituency, Ganda lauded President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and several donors for the humanitarian support they continue to provide.

“I’m grateful to the president for coming to see for himself how the people of Lower Shire particularly Nsanje Lalanje are suffering after scores of homes were washed away and roads had caved in, hampering even relief items to be transported to this end.

“I’m also thankful to all donors, faith based groups, volunteers, individuals, private sector for various goods, food and technical support they are rendering to my constituency during this difficult period,” said Ganda who is also Budget and Finance Committee Chairperson of Parliament.

She has also commended the Roads Authority for making it possible that M1 is passable for easy transportation of aid and that it is her expectations that DODMA will fast track the relief items to the victims.

Ganda has reiterated that she will try as much as possible that the victims get the support they need from her and other organizations.

She later assured the people that several donors have already joined the Tropical Cyclone Freddy post recovery programs so that the affected households go back to their normal living.

Ganda donated 1,647 bags of maize to 14,947 households affected by the cyclone courtesy of DODMA.

Cyclone Freddy has destroyed several houses, leaving many people dead, thousands homeless after muddy waters gushed across several districts in Southern region.