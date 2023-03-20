CYCLONE FREDDY: Zambia donate again to Malawi

Malawi has today received another consignment of relief items from the Zambian government to help Cyclone Freddy survivors, barely three days after another was made.

Speaking at Mchinji border post when welcoming the donation on behalf of the Malawi government, district commisioner for Mchinji, Fred Movete, thanked the Zambian government for the continued support describing it as a timely gesture.

Zambia’s Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Eastern Provence, Beauty Undi Phiri, said Zambian government is sympathizing with Malawians during this time of devastation, and will still standby them.

The items include kitchen sets 700, tents 200, dignity kits 700, bed nets 300, chlorine, bags of salt and beans