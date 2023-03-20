CYCLONE FREDDY: UK team successfully rescue 123 stranded Malawians

The United Kingdom Search and Rescue team which is in the country has today successfully rescued a total of 123 individuals, the UK High Commission says.

Writing on its Facebook page, the embassy says, among them, the team has rescued 16 babies, 62 children and 45 adults who have been stranded and without water or food for the past five days.

Yesterday, the UK Search and Rescue team leader, Russ Gauden, told us that the flooding in Malawi is unprecedented, and one of the biggest events on the world stage. ZBS