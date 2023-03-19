Mulhako Makes Emotional Appeal for Cyclone Victims  

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, a cultural organization for Lhomwe people, has made an emotional appeal to local and international humanitarian organizations to support Cyclone Freddy Survivors with relief items.

The grouping sounded the SOS on Sunday barely days after making a donation of various relief items to Cyclone Freddy Survivors who stayed 4 days without food and safe water at Phalombe Secondary School camp.

File: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe officials donating to Cyclone victims in Phalombe

“We would like to appeal to well-wishers, local and international organizations to help with relief items meant for victims of Cyclone Freddy,” reads the SOS in part

According to the SOS, the assistance can be in the form of money, food, drugs, beddings and other basic needs.

The relief items will be donated to Cyclone Freddy survivors in all affected districts in the southern region.

As of Saturday, according to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Cyclone Freddy had displaced over 362,000 people in Southern Region districts.