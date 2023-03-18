CYCLONE FREDDY: Nankhumwa leading ‘search and rescue’ operation in Chiradzulu; one body found

May be lacking of sniffing dogs is one of the reasons why the country has failed to search for the buried bodies.

This has forced some villagers in Chiradzulu to organize themselves to use shovels and hoes in search of the buried bodies.

Led by the Leader of the Opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa in “search and rescue” one body of unidentified man has been found Ntawuchira village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.

The exercise follows the recent devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy which saw the entire village being swept away by floods.

The discovery of the body confirms fears that several bodies could still be buried in the mud and debris of homes that had been swept away by the flashing floods and windstorms.

The discovered body has since been buried in the village with the help of police.

In his remarks, Nankhumwa took time to praise health personnel, Malawi Defense Forces, Police, teachers, faith groups, local leaders, Onjezani Kenani among others for their tireless efforts to rescue cyclone victims and survivors by providing professional expertise and financial resources among others.

Nankhumwa has further requested charitable organizations, volunteers, the international donors, individuals among others to continue supporting the victims with basic needs such as shelter, water to prevent waterborne diseases.

“Let me also take this opportunity to single out one patriotic Malawian, Onjezani kenani and his team for always “being top of the situation” by organizing and coordinating other stakeholders whenever the country faces calamities and provide much needed financial and operational support,” said Nankhumwa

He said the cyclone and floods are among the most devastating natural disasters in the country that has claimed more lives and destroyed properties than other natural phenomena.