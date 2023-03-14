Standard Bank donates MK120 Million towards Cyclone Freddy disaster victims and Cholera Response

Chege presenting the donation to Red Cross Malawi

LILONGWE, MARCH 14, 2023— Standard Bank is responding to the emergency needs of Malawians through a donation of MK120 Million allocated towards support for Cyclone Freddy victims in the southern region and cholera response across the nation.

The Bank has allocated MK90 million to Malawi Red Cross Society and MK30 Million to the Presidential Taskforce for Cholera.

Head of Brand and Marketing, Nyambura Chege said the donation is the Bank’s immediate response to the disaster and forms the preliminary stage of its humanitarian intervention as the effects of Cyclone Freddy unfold; however, the Bank is cognizant of the need for Cholera support that is also at risk of spike because of the cyclone.

“In this hour of need, and like in all times of emergencies, we at Standard Bank Plc declare our solidarity with every Malawian who has been affected–directly or indirectly—by these two disasters. Our belief in the long-term impact of our support has prompted us to look beyond the cyclone disaster and support the on-going Cholera pandemic” – says Chege

Chege explained that the donation of MK90 Million is aimed at alleviating the immediate burden of those injured and displaced by the cyclone. The relief amount will ensure that Malawi Red Cross Society is supported in their relief initiatives across their 40 camps in Blantyre, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Thyolo, Nsanje, Zomba and Phalombe.

Malawi Red Cross Society Secretary General expressed gratitude for the donation and believe the donation will go a long way towards saving lives.

“This is a timely response from Standard Bank because Red Cross needs support to conduct search and rescue in affected districts. We have deployed teams in all districts that have been affected by the cyclone and are working to ensure people are safe and have immediate support. These funds will help us save lives.” Said Malawi Red Cross Society Secretary General, McBain Kanongodza

Chege says the Bank extends its prayers to the 3,000+ households who have been displaced and commiserates with those injured as well as experiencing the trauma of loss of both life and property. The Bank expresses further heartfelt condolences for the people who have lost their loved ones in this disaster.

Standard Bank has in addition made efforts to support staff members affected in the Southern Region, particularly in Nchalo and Blantyre.

“Our people are who we are as a Bank. We are currently working with our branch network in the southern region to ensure staff are safe and support those that have been affected.” says the Head of Brand and Marketing

Standard Bank’s further donates to the Presidential Taskforce for Cholera underscores their commitment to long-term impact and improving the lives of people. The Bank commends the taskforce in their diligent work so far in managing the Cholera pandemic and commits this amount to ensure this great work continues.

“We are more than a Bank and live true to our purpose: Malawi is our home, and we drive her growth. Disasters such as this stagnate our progress as a country, and we all need to play a part in supporting organizations and government institutions put in place to manage these unfortunate events. We extend our prayers for all Malawians” says Chege.