INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY :Women encouraged to embrace technology

By Lovemore Khomo

This year’s world commemoration on International Women’s Day have revitalized important call for women not to remain behind with technology use.

Globally, the International Women’s Day is cerebrated on 8 March, a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also, marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

This year, the Day was celebrated under the theme ‘Digital All: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.’

Women Caucus of Parliament Chairperson Hon. Roseby Gama Gadama has called upon women to seriously embrace digitization and technology for making better lives.

Speaking in an interview, Gadama said innovation and technology is a catalyst of gender equality in a society.

“This years’ theme was designed because we cannot champion gender equality without embracing innovations and technology. We are living in an era where technology is our new norm, hence the need to take it seriously,” Hon. Gadama said

She gave an example of the coming in of video conferencing technology that the world has adopted for attending virtual meetings as a key platform for women to share ideas and information quickly without necessarily being physically present in a room.

Hon, Gadama added that these platforms have removed the multiple processes such as transport costs and other logistical challenges which have for a long time prevented women from accessing important global and local conferences where vital information is discussed and shared.

She however advised people to always respect and protect the rights of women at all costs.

Reflecting on the significance of these commemorations, NGO Gender Coordination Network-NGO GCN Board member Jessie Ching’oma described this day as important moment that allow stakeholders to reflect on how the country is doing in advancing women participation in all spheres of life.

Ching’oma said it is high time to reorganize and reenergize in the fight against Gender Based Violence-GBV and ensure there strengthened national responses.

Responding on gender based opportunities and other general issues on women empowerment in the country, the NGO GCN Board member explained,” We are trying to look at how public appointments are being handled by authorities and deal with gender based violence and abuse cases accordingly so that we enhance gender equality in Malawi.”

“If these are well handled, work together on promoting gender equality, we could do better on initiating country’s development,” added Ching’oma

This year’s International Women’s Day have been celebrated amid increase in cases of gender based violence, defilement and rape in the country.