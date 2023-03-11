Two Female students leave Monday for USA…To represent Malawi at Science, Tech and Innovation Session

By Lovemore Khomo

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola and Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa pose for a photo with the students

Two Malawian girls under the MiLab – Virtual Science Laboratories, in the Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation are expected to leave the country for New York, United States of America where they will represent Malawi at a Side Event of the Commission on the Status Women 67th Session.

The session will be held under the theme, ‘Closing the Gender Gap in Science, Technology and Innovation in Developing Countries.’

The two girls, Grace Bauleni Chisale, a form 4 student from Luwinga Secondary School and Blessings Zimba, a form 4 student from Mary Mount Catholic Secondary School, leave the country on Monday, March 13, 2023 and shall be accompanied by officials from Ministry of Education.

At a farewell ceremony in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko said it is encouraging to see female learners thriving in science, technology innovations, and called on others to emulate them.

One of the girls, Bauleni said the trip will further sharpen her skills and promised to do her best to bring back home the much needed results.

Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa has since encouraged the two learners to go and shine, while appealing to other learners to continue working hard in Science, Technology and Innovation.